HONOLULU(KHON2) — Good news for dog owners, two new dog parks are in the works. Here’s more on where they’ll be and tips on keeping your dog safe in social settings.

Cutie is a French bulldog, full of energy. Her owners, Jieun Woo and 6-year-old Elsie, frequently take her to Kolowalu Park in Kakaako, which allows leashed dogs.

They, along with many other dog owners, are very excited to hear the State’s plan to convert part of the park into an off-leash dog park.

“I think it will be good so that the dogs don’t go into the road by accident and the dogs are all together,” said Elsie.

“If there’s a place where the dogs, they can freely run around, and it also separates the kids park, that would be great,” added Jieun Woo.

“Dogs need some place to play. They can’t stay locked up all day,” said Ann Niino, who walks her dog Coco around Kakaako. “(The dog park) is needed.”

Craig Nakamoto, Hawaii Community Development Authority’s executive director, said $2 million has already been appropriated for upgrades to the park.

According to Nakamoto, they plan to add lights, water hoses and fences for a small and large dog area.

“We hope to have an RFP out to get a vendor maybe in January of next year,” Nakamoto explained. “And then hopefully finish it maybe some time in middle to late part of next year.”

A designated off-leash dog park is also coming to Kailua with plans to convert part of an eight-acre parcel along Hamakua Drive according to Sen. Chris Lee.

“Earlier this year we had an agreement between the city and county and the state together to take the next steps on this,” Lee explained. “So DLNR is now in the process of working with A and B, the landowner, who is turning over their land and donating it for public purposes.”

Lee said the goal is to start community meetings and planning in 2023.

“The idea is, it’s open for everybody, dogs large and small,” Lee said.

“Pets should be well socialized,” Denham explained. “Most dog parks have a smaller dog area and a larger dog area, but it’s good to kind of be cautious when you first come out to make sure that your dog’s comfortable.”

Dogs need time to run free and play but before you let your dog mingle with others, Candice Denham, the Kailua Animal Clinic Medical Director, said there’s a few things you need to remember.

Denham suggests taking your dog walking on a leash first and make sure it is comfortable being greeted by other dogs. She said you need to train your dog and make sure it will listen to you when you call it.

“And, if you know your dog is kind of iffy, it’s best to avoid that situation until you’ve done that little bit of extra work training,” Denham said.

She also urged that dog owners to make sure your pet is fully vaccinated to prevent it potentially catching anything at the park.