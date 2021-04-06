Two of five police officer-involved shootings in 2020 were fatal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kalakaua Avenue shooting was the first police shooting in 2021.
There were five police officer-involved shootings in 2020.
Two of those were fatal.
On Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, a police shooting in windward Oahu left a man with a long criminal history dead.
It happened at the Ahuimanu public housing complex.
On Jan. 19, 2020, HPD officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama were shot and killed by Jerry Hanel.
Police say Hanel attacked his neighbor and killed his landlord.
Hanel later took his own life after setting his Diamond Head neighborhood ablaze.