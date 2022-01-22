Two occupants safe after accidental Waipahu house fire

HFD responded to a building fire on Koliana Street in Waipahu on Saturday morning.

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters rescued an 80-year-old man and 78-year-old woman from a building fire in Waipahu that caused approximately $120,000 in damage.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD), they received the 911 call at 12:34 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22. Firefighters arrived at 94-1002 Koliana St. around 12:42 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage of a two-story, single-family home.

While firefighters attacked the blaze, they found the man near the garage door inside the house, as well as the woman sleeping in a bedroom upstairs.

HFD said both occupants were rescued and treated. Honolulu EMS reported they were taken to a hospital in stable condition. The fire was fully extinguished at 1:26 a.m.

The fire was ruled an accident, and HFD determined it may have originated near the dryer. HFD also added that a smoke alarm was installed inside the house but was not working at the time of the fire.

Damage costs were estimated to be at $110,000 to the structure and $10,000 to its contents, according to HFD. No other structures were affected, and no other injuries were reported.