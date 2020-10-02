Two Oahu visitors charged for violating state’s quarantine order

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Attorney General’s Office reported that two people were charged for violating the State of Hawaii’s mandatory 14-day quarantine order.

Twenty-seven-year-old Evan Dorsey and 30-year-old Angel Henri were arrested Thursday morning, Oct. 1, at a Waikiki hotel after the AG’s Special Investigations Division received an anonymous tip.

Officials said that they’re from the mainland but both of their permanent residences are unknown.

The AG reported that they arrived on Oahu and told an airport screener their hotel destination. However, they never checked in.

Instead, they checked into an Airbnb where no one could monitor their quarantine. On Wednesday, Sept. 30, they were seen going to a hotel to swim with dolphins and then reportedly had dinner at a local steakhouse.

Dorsey and Henri were charged for violating the quarantine order and for unsworn falsification to authorities. They were released after they each posted $2,000 bail.

