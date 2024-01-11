HONOLULU (KHON2) — USA TODAY 10Best named two Oahu locations as their top five in their “10 Best New Attractions of the Year” poll, with one location bringing home the gold as the number one spot.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Taking the number four spot on the list was Wai Kai, located at the Hoakalei Resort in Ewa Beach. In the early months of 2023, Wai Kai made their debut to the island of Oahu and grabbed the attention of many as being Hawaii’s first deep-water wave pool.

USA Today said there is “ample opportunity for both idyllic and thrilling outdoor adventures.” Not only does Wai Kai offer the 100-foot-wide wave pool to surfers, those who wish to choose more relaxing excursions can hang out at the 52-acre lagoon.

Bringing home the gold for the islands is Little Plumeria Farms in Haleiwa. The farm stole the hearts of USA TODAY readers who spent four-weeks voting. They generated the most votes amongst 20 nominees in 10 different states.

Some other nominees included: Knott’s Berry Farm in California, the Sphere in Las Vegas, The Alamo in Texas, and many more.

“To have this many people vote and support our farm, and be chosen as the best new attraction in the entire country… it’s crazy and is beyond what we dreamed of when we started our farm tours last year,” said co-manager of the farm, Clark Little.

Reports said Little Plumeria Farms’ 20-acre estate features one of the largest collections of rare hybrid plumeria flowers in the world. Guests are able to tour the property, experience stunning landscapes, and even bring some souvenir plants home.

“The next time you’re on the North Shore of Oahu, we look forward to sharing our collection of rare plumerias with their wild colors, patterns, shapes, sizes and fragrances,” Little said.