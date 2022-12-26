HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over the last few weeks, the Hawai’i Department of Transportation has begun a Red-Light Camera initiative to help mitigate the increasing vehicle accidents occurring on in and around Honolulu.

Today, Dec. 26, DOT said that it will begin issuing warnings at Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard.

These two new locations are part of Phase 2 of the Red-Light Safety Camera pilot. More information on this push can be found here.

Drivers need to keep in mind that running a red light at these intersections will result in a warning, for now.

At this point, there are ten locations dispersed throughout the city.

According to City Officials, the camera at Vineyard Boulevard and Nu’uanu Avenue will begin issuing tickets on Friday, Jan. 6.

Also, the cameras at Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street as well as cameras at Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street are already issuing citations.

And, crews are currently working on installing Red Light cameras at Pali Highway and School Street.