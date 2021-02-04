Two motorcyclists rob Honolulu business, use gun to threaten guard

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are searching for two male suspects in connection to a robbery in the Honolulu area.

It happened at approximately 1:39 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

According to police, the two suspects approached the business on motorcycles. Police say one of the suspects apparently threatened a security guard with a handgun and proceeded to take his cell phone and portable radio. Both suspects reportedly used physical force and a hammer to break through the business glass door and enter. The suspects grabbed numerous items and fled the scene.

Officers responded to the scene but were not able to locate the two men. An investigation is ongoing.