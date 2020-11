HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two men were stabbed Saturday, Nov. 21 at Ala Moana Beach park.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

According to emergency medical officials, it happened around 12:30 p.m.

Ocean safety staff treated two men for multiple stab wounds.

They were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

It’s not clear what led up to the stabbing.