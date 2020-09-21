Two men rescued off of Spitting Caves after reportedly jumping in

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two men were rescued from the waters of Spitting Caves near Hawaii Kai on Sunday, Sept. 20, around 3:45 p.m.

Honolulu Ocean Safety reported that a 911 call came in for two men in their 20s. They had apparently jumped off of the cliffside and they were not able to get back to the rocks to climb out.

The fire department also responded to the scene and secured them. Ocean Safety then worked with responders and brought the two men back to shore safely.

Both did not require any medical attention.

Ocean Safety reported that the two revealed to officials that they had been drinking alcohol before they jumped.

