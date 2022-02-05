Two men in serious condition after dump truck’s tire blew, crashed into 2 vehicles

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu EMS transported two people to the hospital in serious condition after a dump truck’s tire blew and crashed into two other vehicles.

The collision happened around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, on Sand Island Access Road.

According to EMS, witnesses of the incident said the driver of the dump truck lost control after one of the tires blew, causing him to hit two vehicles. One vehicle had one person inside, but the other was parked and unoccupied.

EMS reported a 45-year-old man and another man in his 50s were both taken to a hospital in serious condition.

One patient was the dump truck driver and the other was in a sedan that was hit. EMS also confirmed that no one was in the red car, which is shown in the photos above.

The Honolulu Fire Department also responded to the incident and said one man was extricated from inside the truck, while the other injured man was able to exit his vehicle himself.

It is currently unknown what caused the dump truck’s tire to blow.