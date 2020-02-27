Two men hospitalized following a head-on crash on Moanalua Freeway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two men are hospitalized in serious condition following a head-on crash on Moanalua Freeway.

The incident happened at about 9:49 Wednesday night in the westbound lanes near Fort Shafter.

EMS officials say two trucks were involved with the drivers pinned inside.

Firefighters were able to get them out and EMS took the two men, a 35-year-old and a 71-year-old to the hospital in serious condition.

It’s not yet known which driver was headed in the wrong direction.

All lanes were reopened just before midnight.