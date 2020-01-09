Two men hospitalized following a crash on the H-2 Freeway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two men are hospitalized, with one in critical condition following a crash on the H-2 Freeway.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning in the northbound lanes near the Mililani Tech Park.

Police say that the two men, aged 49 and 43, were hit by a vehicle driven by a 45-year old woman while they were standing next to a tow truck working on their stalled car.

The 45-year-old woman was arrested at the scene for driving under the influence and two counts of negligent injury.

It is unknown if speed was a factor.