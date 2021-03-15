Two men hospitalized after wrong way collision in McCully

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two men were hospitalized after one was driving the wrong way in the McCully area.

It happened at around 12:28 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021.

Police say a 43-year-old Wahiawa man was going westbound in the eastbound lanes of the H-1 freeway.

When he passed the McCully Street overpass, he collided with a 23-year-old Honolulu male driving eastbound.

Police say both drivers were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The 23-year-old was later upgraded to serious condition.

Police say speed and alcohol does not appear to contributing factors, it is unknown if drugs is a contributing factor. At the time of the collision the weather was clear.