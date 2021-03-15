Two men hospitalized after wrong way collision in McCully

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Bingham off ramp collision, Honolulu, Hawaii, Monday, March 15, 2021

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two men were hospitalized after one was driving the wrong way in the McCully area.

It happened at around 12:28 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Police say a 43-year-old Wahiawa man was going westbound in the eastbound lanes of the H-1 freeway.

When he passed the McCully Street overpass, he collided with a 23-year-old Honolulu male driving eastbound.

Police say both drivers were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The 23-year-old was later upgraded to serious condition.

Police say speed and alcohol does not appear to contributing factors, it is unknown if drugs is a contributing factor. At the time of the collision the weather was clear.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Drier conditions are in the forecast

Consumer Alert: The Better Business Bureau warns flood victims to beware of 'storm chaser' scammers

HDOT to open emergency access lane on Kuhio Highway following massive landslide

Woman says grandmother's ashes lost in the mail

COURTESY VICKI VILLALUZ

Hawaii public schools to implement revised health and safety protocols for in-person instruction

More Top Stories

Trending Stories