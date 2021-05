NANAKULI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Two men were hospitalized after an apparent shooting on Hakimo Road in Nanakuli on Oahu.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021.

EMS officials say a 53-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were given advanced life saving treatment for apparent gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police are investigating.