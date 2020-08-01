Two men die in single vehicle crash on the Likelike Highway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two men are dead after a single vehicle crash on the Likelike Highway on Saturday morning.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Aug. 1.

Paramedics responded to the accident where the vehicle hit the wall at the Likelike entrance to the Wilson Tunnel Kaneohe bound on the Kaneohe side.

EMS officials say three people were in the car. A 21-year-old male and a 20-year-old male were pronounced dead on arrival. The 19-year-old driver was taken the a hospital in serious condition.

Police are investigating. This is the 31st fatal accident of 2020.

