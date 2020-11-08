Two men dead after early morning single vehicle crash in Wahiawa

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Two men are dead after an early morning crash in Wahiawa on Sunday, Nov. 8.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on Paalaa Uka Pupukea Road.

Police say the driver was going east bound on Paalaa Uka Pupukea road at a high rate of speed when he lost control.

The vehicle crashed into a utility poll and a tree.

EMS official pronounced the driver and the passenger dead at the scene. EMS says one was a 21-year-old male, and the other was in his early 20s.

Police say speed appears to be a factor, and it is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were involved.

This is the 45th and 46th fatality of the year as compared to 45 at this time last year.

