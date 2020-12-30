Two men dead after a diving accident on Maui

HAIKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Two Maui residents are dead after a diving accident on Maui.
It happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 in the area of Peahi Farms on Maui’s North Shore.
Two men, both in their 20s, got separated from their group of five that was diving so 911 was called.
When the Maui Fire Department arrived, the two men were unresponsive, and out of the water at the bottom of a 130 foot cliff.
Crews performed CPR on them.
They were airlifted.
One man was declared dead at the scene.
The other man was taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.
Everyone in the diving group is a Maui resident.
Fire crews say it was high surf advisory with waves in the 10 to 15 foot range.
