Two men cited for illegal aquarium gear and aquarium fish

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was a major bust by the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

It’s officers recovered more than 500 tropical fish illegally harvested from waters off Kawaihae on the Big Island.

The fish were found stored in the hold of a boat.

Two of the people onboard were cited and their gear seized.

Collecting sealife for aquariums without a permit is a petty misdemeanor and can result in jail time and fines.