HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two men were assaulted with a machete around midnight, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

On Friday, Oct. 21, just before midnight, Honolulu police responded to an assault in the second degree in the Ala Moana area.

A 21-year-old man is in serious condition after receiving injuries to the right arm, head and back. He was transported to the trauma hospital.

And a 36-year-old man was also injured by the same suspect with a machete and received injuries to his left hand and shoulder but refused transport and is in stable condition, according to EMS.