HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two men, 39 and 37, were arrested for theft on Wednesday, December 19, at 11:36 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, this happened in the university area.

Police said that he suspects were observed attempting to start a stolen motorcycle. Police were called and the suspects were located, identified and placed under arrest for theft in the second degree.

Police are investigating the incident.