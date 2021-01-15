Two Maui men charged in hate crime case

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two Maui men have been charged with a hate crime for what officials call a racially motivated attack that happened almost seven years ago in February, 2014.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

A federal grand Jury indicted Kaulana Alo Kaonohi and Levi Aki Jr. for attacking another man who tried to move into their neighborhood in Kahakuloa, on Maui.

According to the indictment, Kaonohi and Aki attacked the victim with a shovel on Feb. 13, 2014, due to his perceived race and color.

Both men could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.