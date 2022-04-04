KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The two people who were killed by a crash when they were in a parked car on North Kihei Road have been identified as Wil Ruigrok, 52, originally from Iowa, and Laura Romero, 47, originally from California.

The crash happened around 4:05 a.m. Sunday, April 3, on Maui.

Police said a pickup truck going southeast on North Kihei Road drifted into the shoulder of the roadway and crashed into a parked car.

Ruigrok and Romero were sleeping in the car when the crash happened. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it is unknown if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

This is the seventh and eighth traffic fatality in 2022 compared to one at the same time in 2021.