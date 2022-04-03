KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man and a woman are dead after a fatal crash happened on North Kihei Road on Maui.

It happened around 4:05 a.m. Sunday, April 3.

Police said a pick up truck going southeast on North Kihei Road drifted into the shoulder of the roaday and crashed into a parked car.

A a 47-year-old female and a 52-year-old male were sleeping in the car when the crash happened. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation uncovered the 21-year-old driver of the pick up truck was wearing his seatbelt, and his airbags did not deploy,

Police said it is unknown if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

This this is seventh and eighth traffic fatality in 2022 compared to one at the same time last year.