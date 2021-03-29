Two individuals arrested after large gathering in the Kapolei area

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Over the weekend, Honolulu Police arrested two individuals and issued two non-COVID-related citations following a large gathering at Coral Crater Adventures Park in the Kapolei/Kalaeloa area.

According to police, HPD officers reached out to the event promoter and property manager, prior to the event, and recommended that they cancel the event.

Large gatherings are in violation of the mayor’s emergency order. Violators are subject to a warning, citation, and/or arrest.

If you have information on these events, please contact HPD.