Two individuals arrested after large gathering in the Kapolei area

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Over the weekend, Honolulu Police arrested two individuals and issued two non-COVID-related citations following a large gathering at Coral Crater Adventures Park in the Kapolei/Kalaeloa area.

According to police, HPD officers reached out to the event promoter and property manager, prior to the event, and recommended that they cancel the event.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Large gatherings are in violation of the mayor’s emergency order. Violators are subject to a warning, citation, and/or arrest.

If you have information on these events, please contact HPD.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beware fake COVID 19 cards

Krispy Kreme’s new limited deal to fill your sweet tooth

Can you go to jail for shoplifting, carjacking or arson?

More Top Stories

Trending Stories