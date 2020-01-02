Two indicted in connection with a May 2019 Kailua murder; victim found bound with duct tape

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two suspects have been indicted in connection with a murder that happened in May 2019.

The body of Benjamin Awong was found on a trail in Kailua. He was bound with duct tape.

Keone Labatad and Stacey Maae were both indicted for murder. Court documents say a witness came forward and saw Labatad beating Awong with a gun at a Kaneohe home on May 10, 2019.

The witness said that Awong was bound at the time, and then dragged into an awaiting vehicle.

The two had previously been charged with kidnapping in connection with the case on June 4, 2019, and bail was set for both at $500,000.

On December 31, 2019, both were indicted for murder in the second degree. Bail increase has been requested, according to HPD.



