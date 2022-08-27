HONOLULU (KHON) — Emergency Medical Services reported a 71-year-old male and a 68-year-old female in serious condition after a crash on the H1 freeway that happened around 1:49 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27.

According to EMS officials, the motor vehicle crash happened near the Waimalu off-ramp on the westbound lanes.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

EMS said they treated a man for his left arm that was bleeding and a woman who suffered pain to her upper torso.

First responders also treated four other patients who sustained minor injuries. They refused transportation.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

The Hawaii Department of Transportation said one lane was open on the H1 freeway in Waimalu, but lanes are now open in this area.