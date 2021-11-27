Two hospitalized in single vehicle rollover crash in Kailua on Oahu

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Two men were hospitalized after their vehicle crashed in Kailua on Oahu.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.

Police say the vehicle was going eastbound on Kailua Road at a high rate of speed. When it got near Hamakua Drive, it went over the center median and hit some palm trees.

The vehicle rolled over.

The two people who were in the vehicle got thrown out.

Police say a 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, both from Kailua, were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say speed appears to be a factor in the crash but it is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were contributing factors.