HONOLULU (KHON2) – A man and a woman were hospitalized after a traffic accident in Haleiwa.

Police said on the accident happened Kamehameha Highway involving a vehicle and a delivery truck around 3:45 a.m. Friday, June 24.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

A 26-year-old man driving west on Kamehameha Highway crashed into a vehicle that was stopped for traffic contra-flow for road work.

The driver of the vehicle that was stopped was not injured. He remained at the site of the accident.

The man who was driving and his female passenger were taken to the hospital. He was in critical condition. She was in serious condition.

Police said alcohol may be a contributing factor on the part of the 26-year-old-driver, and it is unknown if speed or drugs is a factor.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

For the man in the stopped vehicle, police said speed, drugs, nor alcohol appear to be a contributing factors.