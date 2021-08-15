Two hospitalized after traffic accident in Maili

MAILI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Two men are hospitalized after a two-car accident on Farrington Highway in Maili.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday near Keliikipi Street.

A two car accident cause a pick up truck to collide with a telephone pole head one.

EMS treated a 51-year-old man and a 56-year-old man from the pick up truck, and took them to the hospital in serious condition.

The second vehicle refused medical treatment.