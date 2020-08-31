Two hospitalized after being thrown off of motorcycle in H-1 collision

WAIKELE, Hawaii (KHON2) – Two people were hospitalized after a vehicle collision that involved a motorcycle on Aug. 30.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on the H-1 Freeway westbound before the Waikele Shopping Center.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a black Harley Davidson motorcycle was being driven on the freeway headed in the second westbound lane.

The motorcycle was driven by a 29-year-old man. He had a passenger, a 45-year-old woman.

The motorcyclist was trying to change to the first lane when he, for unknown reasons, collided into the zipper lane wall on the left median.

Both the man and the woman were thrown off of the motorcycle.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, and his female passenger suffered critical injuries. She was also transported to a nearby hospital.

Neither occupants were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

At this time, it is unknown if speed alcohol or drugs were factors in this collision.

The incident snarled traffic and prompted the temporary closure of two westbound lanes at the H-1 Waipahu off-ramp.

