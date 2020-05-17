Two hospitalized after a head-on car crash in Hawaii Kai

(Keoni Silva)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A head-on collision in the Hawaii Kai area sent two men to a hospital Saturday night, May 16.

The accident happened just before 10 p.m. fronting 6650 Kalanianaole Highway. EMS officials say that a 30-year-old male driver was pinned in his pick-up truck. Honolulu Fire Department officials had to extricate the man. When he was freed, paramedics treated and transported him in critical condition to the trauma center.

Paramedics also treated and transported a 57-year-old man to a trauma center. EMS officials say that he was a passenger of the other vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle, a 56-year-old man, refused treatment at the scene.

The incident prompted the road closure of all Kalanianaole Highway between Keahole Street and Lunalilo Home Road. The closure was lifted just before 2 a.m. on May 17.

Trending Stories