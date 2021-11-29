Two Honolulu elementary schools stop using tap water as fuel-like smell continues

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Both Nimitz and Red Hill Elementary Schools were without water Monday, as fuel-like odors plague the area’s water supply.

Both schools remained open Monday after reporting the smell coming from water lines.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The Hawaii Department of Education says there are no plans to close the schools, instead, sinks were taped off, bottled water and hand sanitizer were put in place, and lunches were prepared without the use of water.

“It’s concerning considering they’re kids and they’re not going to know any different, most of the time if there’s anything going on they’re oblivious. So if there’s anything in the water it concerns me that they’re going to continue to drink it,” Red Hill Elementary School parent Jamie Keener said.

Reports began Sunday of fuel-like smells in neighborhoods surrounding Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam. Keener says her family could smell something coming from their tap water.

“My middle (child) came home from school and he noticed the odor as well so I said it’s got to be something, but even housing hasn’t notified us of anything,” Keener said.

The Navy and Department of Health say they’re investigating the water.

“We continue to sample and test water and are working with DOH on that effort. We are providing updates to families but have no immediate indication that the water is not safe. We are asking residents to let us know of issues,” a Navy Spokesperson said.

A week ago, the Navy reported about 14,000 gallons of fuel and water spilled from a drain line near the troubled Red Hill facility. It’s unknown if these incidents are related.

The Sierra Club’s Hawaii chapter has fought for years to have the tanks emptied.

“What the Navy needs to do now apart from taking care of its people, is immediately starting to find alternative locations so to speak, so that we can begin this process of draining the fuel tanks and providing the necessary protection that we need,” Sierra Club Hawaii Chapter Director Wayne Tanaka said.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply says their water systems are designed to remain separated from the Navy’s system.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

Their closest water source is the Halawa Shaft, which BWS says was last tested in October with no presence of fuel, but that was before the spill.

BWS says they will increase testing frequency to monthly, but doesn’t have a date for when that will start.