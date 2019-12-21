Two Honokaa women face drug and firearms charges

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Police have arrested and charged two Honokaa women with drug and firearms offenses stemming from an investigation that was initiated on Thursday evening in Waimea, December 19.

These women have been identified as 40-year-old Crystal Botelho and 44-year-old Nani Jo Keanini.

Officers were participating in a DUI roadblock project in an effort to locate impaired drivers on Highway 19 near the Kamamalu Street intersection in Waimea on December 19, around 10:20 p.m. During this, officers encountered a vehicle operated by Botelho and occupied by Keanini. Marijuana order was coming from the vehicle, according to police.

Officers continued their investigation and search of the car and recovered a loaded .25 caliber handgun, a loaded .45 caliber handgun, 3.1 grams of suspected meth, 5.9 grams of suspected marijuana, paraphernalia associated with narcotics use and $336 in cash.

After working with prosecutors, Botelho was charged with one count each of Place to Keep Pistol, Carrying a Loaded Firearm on the Highway, Promoting Dangerous Drugs in the Third Degree, and Drug Paraphernalia. Her total bail was set at $60,250.00.

Keanini was charged with one count each of Place to Keep Pistol, Carrying a Loaded Firearm on the Highway, Ownership Prohibited, Promoting Dangerous Drugs in the Third Degree, Promoting Detrimental Drugs in the Third Degree, and Drug Paraphernalia. Her total bail was set at $71,250.00.

Both parties remain in police custody at the Kealakehe Police Station, pending their initial court appearance on Monday, December 23, in the Kona District Court.