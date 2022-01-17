Two homes destroyed by early morning Hanalei fire

HANALEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauai fire fighters responded to a fire at two homes on Weke Road in Hanalei.
It happened at approximately 1 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17.
Flames were raging from two single-story homes when fire crews arrived.
Downed power lines made it hard to enter the homes. So the KIUC cut power to both buildings.
The fire was extinguished by 3:30 a.m.
Two people were displaced.
The Red Cross is assisting.
Both homes are a total loss, according to the Kauai Fire Department.
The cost of the damage is estimated at $952,800.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.