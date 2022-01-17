Two homes destroyed by early morning Hanalei fire

HANALEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauai fire fighters responded to a fire at two homes on Weke Road in Hanalei.

It happened at approximately 1 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17.

Flames were raging from two single-story homes when fire crews arrived.

Downed power lines made it hard to enter the homes. So the KIUC cut power to both buildings.

The fire was extinguished by 3:30 a.m.

Two people were displaced.

The Red Cross is assisting.

Both homes are a total loss, according to the Kauai Fire Department.

Hanalei homes fire, Hanalei, Hawaii, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 (Courtesy: Kaua’i Fire Department)

The cost of the damage is estimated at $952,800.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

January 25 2022 05:41 am