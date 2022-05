HONOLULU (KHON2) – No one was injured when two homes caught on fire in Naalehu on Monday, May 9, according to the Hawaii Fire Department.

It happened just before midnight on Ohai Road.

When crews arrived they found two single-story homes on fire.

One of the homes was fully engulfed in flames, and the other home was about 75%,

Crews had the fire out by 4:30 pm.

The damage is estimated to be $610,000 to both homes.