Two hikers rescued in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park

VOLCANO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Two hikers were rescued after getting lost overnight and running out of water in Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park.

The Hawaii Fire Department says the 82-year old and 72-year-old male hikers are Volcano residents and experienced hikers. Both men began their 7.6 mile hike from Mau Loa o Mauna Ulu trailhead to Keauhou in the afternoon which lead to the sun setting before they could reach the campsite at Keauhou.

The hikers wandered off trail and eventually found themselves lost, according to rescuers.

A day later on Thursday, Oct. 15, the hikers found a familiar landmark but due to the rough terrain and lack of water, rescuers say the men instead decided to call an emergency contact listen on their backcountry permit. The contact then called the park to report the individuals lost.

Firefighters found the hikers near ‘Āpua Point around 5:45 p.m. and flew them to safety via helicopter.

Both men were reportedly mildly dehydrated, but upon evaluation by emergency medical services personnel, were determined not to require further medical attention.

“We are relieved the hikers were located, and are appreciative of the County of Hawai‘i’s quick response in coming to their assistance by helicopter,” said Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park Acting Chief Ranger Jack Corrao, “There are valuable lessons to be learned here, and they include allowing enough time to complete your hike, being mindful of weather conditions, and being adequately prepared for emergencies by having enough water. It’s been extremely hot and dry on the coast, and we urge hikers to carry at least three to four quarts of water per person per day.”

