HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call around 5:40 p.m. about two hikers on the Kealia Trail above the Dillingham Airfield.



According to HFD, two female hikers in their 20s became disoriented during their hike and found themselves in a precarious situation.

The hikers reportedly had no injuries but were unable to make it out of the trail on their own.



HFD personnel then located the hikers and airlifted them to a landing zone by 6:42 p.m.

Both hikers declined medical attention.