Two graduates featured in DOCARE Training Academy for promotional video

(HONOLULU) – Two graduates who finished the DOCARE Training Academy at Honolulu Community College are the stars of a new video to recruit more people into the program.

Kelly Woods and Edward Thompson are among the 12 people who completed the nearly eight month program in July 2020.

The training includes 1,160 hours of classroom and field experiences. Some of the sessions are at HCC’s Marine Education and Training Center on Sand Island.

Since then these conservation officers have been out in the field doing their job of enforcing the laws and educating the public.

A day in the life of a conservation office can cover answering questions about fishing rules, conducting a fishing boat inspection, responding to a report of a fight in a state park, warning ocean goers to stop pursuing spinner dolphins as well as looking for fishing and boating violations.

DOCARE Officer Kelley Woods, Hawaii Island, January 20, 2021 (DLNR)

Call DOCARE at 587-0066 for more information on the program.

An announcement will be made when dates for the next training begin.