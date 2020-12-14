Two good Samaritans restore memory of iconic stolen gummy bear statue

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A local candy business that lost it’s iconic red gummy bear statue to thieves got it’s precious bear back in a way after two friendly neighbors offered to paint it on the store front where it once stood.

Surveillance video caught two thieves stealing the trademark giant red gummy bear of A.C. Lyau Company on the weekend of Nov. 28.

And while the act was caught on camera, the statue has yet to be found.

To help, two women, who operate interior design businesses near A.C. Lyau, offered to paint the red bear free of charge onto the wall where the original statue stood for so long.

The women, Patti Wager and Patti Bruce, coordinated the project with permission from the candy wholesaler, who also happens to own the building. Bruce spent several hours painting the famous landmark.





Courtesy: Patti Bruce / Patti Wager

The painted bear can be seen at 809 Queen Street in Kakaako.