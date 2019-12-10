Two four-year-old girls survive deadly crash, climb embankment to safety

An amazing story of survival out of Washington State. Two four-year-olds escaped the wreckage of a car crash and climbed to safety. Police say the driver died at the scene in a wooded area off a highway. The twin girls freed themselves from their booster seats, crawled out of the vehicle and went up an embankment. A woman happened to see the girls along the side of the road, let them get inside her car and called 911. The girls were treated for minor injuries and were then reunited with their family.

