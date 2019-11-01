Two Forever 21 stores in Hawaii will close after filing for bankruptcy

FILE – In this Tuesday, May 7, 2019, file photo, women select clothing at an American fast fashion retailer Forever 21 which is offering clearance discounts at a shopping mall after it pulled out from China’s market, in Beijing. Low-price fashion chain Forever 21, a one-time hot destination for teen shoppers that fell victim of its own rapid expansion and changing consumer tastes, announced Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Say goodbye to two Forever 21 stores in the Aloha State.

The popular retail chain that filled almost everyone’s closets will be closing 200 stores after it filed for bankruptcy.

The Queen Kaahumanu Center location on Maui and the Royal Hawaii Center location in Waikiki, Oahu, are on the list of closures.

The Waikiki location is the biggest Forever 21 location in the state, stacking three stories high.

But executives with the company say that the brand isn’t going away. By scaling down, they say it should have a better chance of emerging from bankruptcy.