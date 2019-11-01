Two Forever 21 stores in Hawaii will close after filing for bankruptcy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Say goodbye to two Forever 21 stores in the Aloha State.
The popular retail chain that filled almost everyone’s closets will be closing 200 stores after it filed for bankruptcy.
The Queen Kaahumanu Center location on Maui and the Royal Hawaii Center location in Waikiki, Oahu, are on the list of closures.
The Waikiki location is the biggest Forever 21 location in the state, stacking three stories high.
But executives with the company say that the brand isn’t going away. By scaling down, they say it should have a better chance of emerging from bankruptcy.