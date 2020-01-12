Two drivers in hospital after crash on Kapiolani Boulevard

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was a four car crash on Kapiolani Boulevard near Kona Iki Street on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

It happened around 11:25 p.m.

A blue Jeep Compass, driven by a 39-year-old male, was traveling westbound on Kapiolani Boulevard passing the Kona Iki Street intersection, when for unknown reason, the vehicle veered off into the eastbound lanes of traffic.

The Jeep collided into a white Chevrolet Tahoe that was stopped in the eastbound lane of traffic on Kapiolani Boulevard, and occupied by a 36-year-old male driver. The Jeep then collided into two parked vehicles that were unoccupied.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the blue Jeep was taken via ambulance to an area hospital in critical condition, and the driver of the white Chevrolet was also taken via ambulance, but in serious condition.

At this time, alcohol does appear to be a contributing factor in this collision.

The investigation is still ongoing.