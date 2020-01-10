Two displaced after firefighters extinguish Pahoa house fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Fire Department extinguished a house fire on Puulena Street in Pahoa on Thursday, January 9, around 10:10 a.m.

According to HFD, nine units staffed with 14 personnel responded to a structure fire at 9:25 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a one-story home that was fully engulfed in fire.

The Hawaii Police Department also responded to the scene.

Officials say that no one was home at the time of their arrival.

Firefighters began fire fighting operations and later extinguished the fire.

The Red Cross assisted two people who were displaced by the fire.

No injuries were reported for this incident and about $270,000 were lost in the fire.

So far, the cause of the fire is under investigation.