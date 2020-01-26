Two dead after two-car collision on Farrington Highway in Maili

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two people are dead after a two-car collision on Farrington Highway in Maili.

Police say a 61-year-old man who was a driver, and his passenger a 40-year-old woman are dead.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Farrington Hwy, just West of Maipalaoa Rd.

A red 1998 Toyota pickup truck, was travelling East on Farrington Hwy, and for unknown reasons, veered off road into a concrete barrier. After the initial impact, the pickup truck continued across the roadway and into on-coming traffic. The pickup truck then collided head on with a white 2003 Acura sedan.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 53 year-old-male, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the sedan, a 61 year-old-male, was pronounced dead on scene. His passenger, a 40 year-old-woman, was taken to a nearby hospital where she too was pronounced dead.

This marks the 5th and 6th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, as compared to 5 at this time last year.

At this time it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors.

It is possible that speed may be a factor in this collision however the investigation is on-going.