Two cited for Sacred Falls State Park violation

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COURTESY DLNR

HONOLULU (KHON2) — State enforcement officers cited two people at Sacred Falls for violating state emergency rules.

They are a 22-year-old woman from New York and and her hiking companion a 23-year-old Schofield Barracks soldier.

They were among at least a dozen trespassers who scrambled after the officers spotted them but the only ones who didn’t get away.

Sacred Falls State Park has been closed for some time because of dangerous conditions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

79° / 67°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 79° 67°

Sunday

79° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 79° 67°

Monday

78° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 78° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 65°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 79° 65°

Wednesday

79° / 66°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 79° 66°

Thursday

77° / 66°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 77° 66°

Friday

77° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 77° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

72°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

Trending Stories