Two cited for Sacred Falls State Park violation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — State enforcement officers cited two people at Sacred Falls for violating state emergency rules.

They are a 22-year-old woman from New York and and her hiking companion a 23-year-old Schofield Barracks soldier.

They were among at least a dozen trespassers who scrambled after the officers spotted them but the only ones who didn’t get away.

Sacred Falls State Park has been closed for some time because of dangerous conditions.