Two children rescued from raging Wailuku River

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two Hawaii island kids are lucky to be alive after being swept away in a raging river.

Officials say, it happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 6 at the Wailuku River.

When rescuers got there, they found a 10-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl clinging to a rock in the middle of the river.

They had been caught in a flash flood and swept away.

A rescue chopper helped lift them to safety.

They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

