HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two Hawaii island kids are lucky to be alive after being swept away in a raging river.
Officials say, it happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 6 at the Wailuku River.
When rescuers got there, they found a 10-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl clinging to a rock in the middle of the river.
They had been caught in a flash flood and swept away.
A rescue chopper helped lift them to safety.
They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
- Two children rescued from raging Wailuku River
- New program helps visitors go back home if they can’t quarantine for 14 days in Hawaii
- Dept. of Human Services quickly processing COVID money, food and benefit relief
- Actively-sick COVID-19 growth rate dips negative for first time in Hawaii
- Honolulu Police to monitor new homeless triage facility to help stop spread of coronavirus