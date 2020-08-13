Two charged with murder in connection to a body discovered near Makua Cave

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two men have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a body found near Makua Cave.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the body of 32-year-old Joseph Hoffman was discovered bound in a shallow grave. On Sunday, Aug. 9, police arrested Jonaven Mason and Dylon Ford.

They’re both being held on $1,000,000 bail.

At this time, it’s still unclear what led up to the murder.

