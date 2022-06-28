HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two Hilo men were charged on suspicion of stealing mangosteen from a farm in Pāpa’ikou.

Hawaii Island Police said it happened around 9 a.m. Sunday, June 26.

A witness said a suspicious man was loading several bags of fruit into a vehicle that left the area, according to police.

Police discovered about $260 of mangosteen fruit had been taken from a neighboring farm without permission.

Police identified and located the two suspects later that day. They were arrested at a Pāpa’ikou residence.

On Monday, June 27, after conferring with the County Prosecutor’s Office, police charged two men.

Jan Loren Aguinaldo, 32, of Hilo, was charged on suspicion of theft in the second degree. His bail was set at $5,000.

Levin Padilla-Pelanca, 34, of Hilo, was charged on suspicion of theft in the second degree and promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree. Padilla-Pelanca’s total bail was set at $4,000.

Police said theft over $100 of agricultural products or theft of more than 25 pounds of agricultural products is a felony offense punishable by up to five years imprisonment.

If you see any agricultural thefts call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 or Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.