Two-car crash on Kaumualii Highway kills one

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A two-vehicle crash on Kaumualii Highway near the Maluhia Road junction on Friday afternoon, June 19, left a man dead.

According to a preliminary report, at about 12:48 p.m. a 2015 white Nissan pickup truck, which was driven by a 48-year-old Kapaa woman, was heading eastbound along Kaumualii Highway.

The truck crossed the centerline and struck a 2000 silver Porsche 2DCV, which was driven by a 60-year-old Lihue man, who was traveling in the westbound lane.

The driver of the Porsche sustained fatal injuries.

The driver of the truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Wilcox Memorial Hospital where she was treated and released.

Kaumualii Highway was closed in both directions for approximately one hour before one lane was reopened. Traffic was redirected around the scene while an investigation was conducted.

The highway reopened at about 5:15 p.m.

The name of the male driver has not yet been released due to pending notification of next of kin.

Kauai police are asking anyone who might have been a witness to the incident to please contact Officer Shawn Hanna at 241-1615.

This is Kauai’s third traffic fatality of 2020.

