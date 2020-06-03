Live Now
Two-car crash kills one person on Daniel K Inouye Highway in Hilo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On the Big Island, one person is dead following a two-car crash Tuesday morning on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway in Hilo.

Police say an SUV trying to turn onto Kaumana Drive was broadsided by an oncoming semi truck.

The driver of the SUV died at the scene and has not yet been identified.

The driver of the semi was also hurt and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police have now opened a negligent homicide investigation.

